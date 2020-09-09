Il barbaro omicidio di Willy Monteiro : Il racconto dell'uomo che ha ...Diletta Leotta super sexy con le sue curve da urloXbox Series S arriva il 10 novembreCoronavirus, lockdown e la forma che se ne va: i consigli di un ...Crash 4: chi preordina giocherà la demoAnna Tatangelo super sexy e gambe in bella vistaIn arrivo il Bonus Pos : dal 1 dicembre sconto 10% per chi paga con ...BETHESDA: DOOM e DOOM II AggiornamentoPOCO X3 : il brand di smartphone che ha rivoluzionato il settoreOmicidio Willy Monteiro Duarte, chi sono i quattro arrestati

Digimarc at Center of Pan-European Development of Digital Watermarking for Improved Plastic Sortation and Recycling (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) One of the greatest issues affecting Recycling today is contamination. By incorporating Digimarc ... such as through laser ablation, in which it is possible to serialize each individual package.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) announced today that the Digimarc Platform has been chosen as the principal technology of the cross-value chain initiative "HolyGrail 2.0" to improve sortation and ...
