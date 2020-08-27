Techstars to Partner with ABN AMRO (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) New accelerator program will support startups that are transforming financial services in business and life BOULDER, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, and ABN AMRO have agreed to a three-year Partnership to accelerate innovation through a Techstars accelerator program. The Partners will focus on identifying and supporting innovative startups transforming financial services in business and life. The collaboration will connect ABN AMRO with Techstars' unmatched global network and help the company accelerate digitization and innovation in delivering its strategy. Through the mentorship-driven accelerator program, the companies will recruit and support the most promising early stage ... Leggi su iltempo

