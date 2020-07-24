SKEMA strengthens its position in China by creating a joint school with Nanjing University and a master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation with Xian'Jiaotong University (Di venerdì 24 luglio 2020) PARIS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SKEMA Business school has just signed two new strategic agreements with two excellent Chinese academic institutions: Nanjing Audit University and Xian' Jiaotong University, a member of the prestigious Chinese Ivy League, which brings together the 9 largest universities in the country. The Chinese Ministry of Education has just approved the agreements signed between SKEMA and the universities of Nanjing and Xian' Jiaotong. with Nanjing, SKEMA creates a joint school and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SKEMA strengthens