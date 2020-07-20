Zoomlion's Localized Strategy Wins Recognition in Global High-end Markets (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has scored continuous Global success in the first-half of 2020, including the record-breaking export of tower cranes to South Korea, delivery of its latest ZAT2000 all-terrain crane to Qatar, and new orders of T6515-8KC tower cranes from Slovenia. Zoomlion has increased R&D investments to innovate and optimize products for customers worldwide, as well as providing comprehensive services that will enhance its competitiveness. "'Localization' has always been at the core of Zoomlion's strategic Global development, it's not only reflected in conducting businesses with local agents, but also developing products that would suit the local construction conditions and user ... Leggi su iltempo

