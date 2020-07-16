OGCI sets carbon intensity target (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) #energia LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, OGCI, today announced a target to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of member companies' aggregated upstream oil and gas operations to between 20 kg and 21 kg CO2e/boe by 2025, from a ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : OGCI sets Sul set con la mascherina e grande entusiasmo. La storia di Daniele che divide la vita tra teatro e tv Arezzo Notizie OGCI sets carbon intensity target

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) today announced a target to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of member companies' aggregated upstream oil ...

