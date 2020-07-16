Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

OGCI sets carbon intensity target

#energia LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, OGCI, today announced ...

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) today announced a target to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of member companies' aggregated upstream oil ...
