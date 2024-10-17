JJ Abrams e The Rock annunciano sui social un progetto misterioso insieme (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Il regista JJ Abrams collaborerà con l’attore e imprenditore Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson per un misterioso progetto in arrivo a breve, secondo un post sui social media di Johnson. La star ha condiviso un’immagine di sé stesso, insieme ad Abrams e altri due uomini. La didascalia ha stuzzicato il pubblico dicendo che il progetto che stanno lanciando è stato “in lavorazione da anni” e “nato dalla mente di Zak Penn“. In base a quest’ultima parte, sembra che il progetto sarà una nuova IP, piuttosto che qualcosa di adattato da media esistenti, ma questo è tutto. Questo è tutto ciò che sappiamo finora. Johnson è una delle star più redditizie di Hollywood, anche se la portata esatta del suo successo tende a essere molto variabile. Può avere successi modesti come Rampage e Skyscraper fino a blockbuster come Jumanji e Fast & Furious 8. Metropolitanmagazine.it - JJ Abrams e The Rock annunciano sui social un progetto misterioso insieme Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Il regista JJcollaborerà con l’attore e imprenditore Dwayne “The” Johnson per unin arrivo a breve, secondo un post suimedia di Johnson. La star ha condiviso un’immagine di sé stesso,ade altri due uomini. La didascalia ha stuzzicato il pubblico dicendo che ilche stanno lanciando è stato “in lavorazione da anni” e “nato dalla mente di Zak Penn“. In base a quest’ultima parte, sembra che ilsarà una nuova IP, piuttosto che qualcosa di adattato da media esistenti, ma questo è tutto. Questo è tutto ciò che sappiamo finora. Johnson è una delle star più redditizie di Hollywood, anche se la portata esatta del suo successo tende a essere molto variabile. Può avere successi modesti come Rampage e Skyscraper fino a blockbuster come Jumanji e Fast & Furious 8.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

JJ Abrams and The Rock Announce Mystery Project Together - Filmmaker JJ Abrams will team with actor and entrepreneur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on a mystery project coming soon, according to a social media post by Johnson. The star shared an image of himself, ... (comicbook.com)

Dwayne Johnson e J.J. Abrams stanno lavorando ad un film misterioso - Dwayne Johnson ha annunciato via Instagram che tra non molto collaborerà con J.J. Abrams: i due starebbero lavorando ad un nuovo film. (comingsoon.it)

Australia to send fleet of ageing Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Australia is donating 49 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to support its defense against Russia's invasion. This move follows a $425 million arms package from the U.S. and reflects ... (msn.com)