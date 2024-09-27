SUSANNE RUST OF THE L.A. TIMES RECEIVES INAUGURAL AVIRAM AWARD FOR CLIMATE JOURNALISM (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) $100,000 AWARD from the AVIRAM Foundation, presented at the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting, recognizes excellence in CLIMATE reporting NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
This week, SUSANNE RUST of the Los Angeles TIMES received the INAUGURAL AVIRAM Foundation AWARD for CLIMATE JOURNALISM. The AWARD, presented for the first time in 2024, recognizes excellence in reporting on the CLIMATE crisis and solutions that advance a more resilient, sustainable future. The AWARD was presented by Israeli entrepreneur and businessman Ziv AVIRAM and President Bill Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting in New York. SUSANNE RUST is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles TIMES specializing in environmental issues.
SUSANNE RUST VON DER L.A. TIMES ERHÄLT DEN ERSTEN AVIRAM-PREIS FÜR KLIMAJOURNALISMUS - Der mit 100.000 Dollar dotierte Preis der aviram-Stiftung, der auf der Jahrestagung von CGI 2024 verliehen wird, würdigt herausragende Leistungen in der Klimaberichterstattung NEW YORK, 27. September
