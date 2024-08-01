Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings, trailer e tanti dettagli per il gioco di Palindrome Interactive (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Palindrome Interactive, Amplifier Game Invest e Asmodee Entertainment hanno rivelato i primi dettagli di Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings, nuovo gioco basato sul mondo fantasy di fama mondiale di Legend of the Five Rings. Svelato per la prima volta al Gen Con, Legend of the Five Rings si presenta come un’avventura roguelite per giocatore singolo, fondendo la costruzione del mazzo, le meccaniche di gioco roguelite ed il combattimento strategico, spingendo i giocatori al comando del Clan del Granchio, un clan di samurai di Rokugan incaricato di difendere il Muro che protegge l’impero dalle Shadowlands, una terra desolata contorta infestata dal male.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Paris Olympics 2024: Australia claim gold in 4x200m freestyle relay with conquering anchor by Ariarne Titmus - Australia has obliterated the field and smashed an Olympic to win gold and continue its dominance in the 4x200m freestyle relay. thewest.au
- Racing legend could make NASCAR Cup Series return in 2024 - Juan Pablo Montoya could find himself back in a NASCAR Cup Series car before the end of 2024. In a video posted to 23XI Racing's X account, the team announced that its part-time No. 50 car will make ... msn
- Andy Murray plays last game of career as tennis legend loses in doubles at Olympics - British tennis great Sir Andy Murray had already announced this summer's Olympic Games in Paris would be his last tournament. news.sky
Video Shadowveil LegendVideo Shadowveil Legend