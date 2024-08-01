Shadowveil | Legend of the Five Rings trailer e tanti dettagli per il gioco di Palindrome Interactive

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024), Amplifier Game Invest e Asmodee Entertainment hanno rivelato i primidiof the, nuovobasato sul mondo fantasy di fama mondiale diof the. Svelato per la prima volta al Gen Con,of thesi presenta come un’avventura roguelite per giocatore singolo, fondendo la costruzione del mazzo, le meccaniche diroguelite ed il combattimento strategico, spingendo i giocatori al comando del Clan del Granchio, un clan di samurai di Rokugan incaricato di difendere il Muro che protegge l’impero dalle Shadowlands, una terra desolata contorta infestata dal male.