Gli “L.A. Times” dei Travis: il nuovo album, ponte tra USA e Scozia (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) È il 2001, e in una lussuosa villa di Pasadena un’ elegante donna in perle e tailleur ha appena lanciato un polpo dritto in faccia al padrone di casa, al culmine di una battaglia combattuta a colpi di torta e zuppa. No, non è la trama dell’ultimo film di Wes Anderson, ma il clou del leggendario videoclip di Sing, probabilmente il pezzo di maggior successo dei Travis. Il gruppo, nato a Glasgow nel 1995, è universalmente riconosciuto come precursore, insieme agli Oasis e i Blur, di realtà britanniche quali i Coldplay o i Keane, che hanno sempre ammesso di aver tratto ampiamente ispirazione dalla loro musica. Il nome scelto da Francis “Fran” Healy e soci deriva dal protagonista di Paris, Texas, pellicola del 1984 diretta da Wim Wenders. Nel 1996 debuttano con Good Feeling, ma la svolta arriva nel 1999, grazie a The Man Who, il cui titolo cita il romanzo di Oliver Sacks The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, che li lancia nell’Olimpo del britpop.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
