The Beautiful Game | la recensione | sport e seconde occasioni

The Beautiful

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
The Beautiful Game, la recensione: sport e seconde occasioni (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Cosa si è disposti a fare per riscattare se stessi e dare un senso alla propria vita? Il cinema ha provato a rispondere con infinite storie a questa domanda, così umana senza tempo, eppure sembra che siano i racconti sullo sport a risultare i più universali. Non importa quale sport si segua – magari addirittura nessuno – ma quei valori che hanno a che fare con l’empowerment e la possibilità di trovare un posto nel mondo parlano a chiunque. Non stupisce quindi che The Beautiful Game punti dritto al cuore regalandoci una storia corale, pulita e lineare, che riesce a intavolare un discorso sulla solidarietà, sul riscatto e su quanto, anche nella vita così come nello sport, il lavoro di squadra possa fare la differenza. Diretto da Thea Sharrock e interpretato, tra gli altri, da Bill Nighy, Michael Ward e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
  • The Beautiful

    Il film: The Beautiful Game, 2024. Regia: Thea Sharrock. Cast: Michael Ward, Cristina Rodlo, Bill Nighy, Valeria Golino. Genere: Commedia. Durata: 125 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: Su Netflix, in ... (cinemaserietv)

  • The Beautiful

    Da domani sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma di Netflix The Beautiful Game, film diretto da Thea Sharrock e scritto da Frank Cottrell Boyce. Il film è ambientato a Roma luogo in cui si tiene la ... (metropolitanmagazine)

  • The Beautiful

    La recensione di The Beautiful Game: Bill Nighy protagonista di uno sport movie che ha per sfondo la Homeless World Cup. Spirito nobile, struttura troppo artificiale. In streaming su Netflix dal 29 ... (movieplayer)

Top spots to see Yellowstone’s wonderful animals - You may also like: 30 traditional breakfasts from around the world Yellowstone and southwest Montana are the only areas south of Canada that still house a considerable population of these Beautiful ...msn

Sunny skies expected for Easter weekend - There will be sunny skies and Beautiful weather from Friday through the Easter weekend.Temperatures will go back to the 80s on Easter Sunday.Sign up for our NewslettersThere will be no significant ...msn

Champlin duo's massive garden grows into a budding business — and Beautiful Gardens winner - If they can dream it, they can build it. That might as well be the mantra behind Yee Lee and Bryan Johnsen's extensive gardens in Champlin that unexpectedly grew into a budding business. Over the ...aol

Video di Tendenza
Video The Beautiful
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.