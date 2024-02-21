RISULTATI | SIW Tuesday Night System 20 02 2024

RISULTATI SIW

RISULTATI: SIW Tuesday Night System 20.02.2024 (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) I RISULTATI del Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Youtube della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: Tag Team MatchAdriano & Ema Corsi battono Thunder Kid & Vertigo Battle Royal for Number 30 Superior RumbleBon Giovanni vince la Battle Royal
