Casio to Release "Adventurer's Stone" G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th Anniversary (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) - Models Evoke Mineral Sparkle with Metal Bezels TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its series of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches designed to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand and its never-ending pursuit of toughness. The six Adventurer's Stone models are inspired by Stones that Adventurers have long used to navigate. Since the launch of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, the brand has continually evolved not only in SHOCK resistance, but in functionality and exterior design, as well. The 40th Anniversary ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its series of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches designed to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand and its never-ending pursuit of toughness. The six Adventurer's Stone models are inspired by Stones that Adventurers have long used to navigate. Since the launch of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, the brand has continually evolved not only in SHOCK resistance, but in functionality and exterior design, as well. The 40th Anniversary ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release G - SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957167/2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957192/3.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - g - shock - ...
Casio to Release Third G - SHOCK Rui Hachimura Signature Model...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935826/DW_6900RH___Band_printed_graphics_Tateyama_mountain_range.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - third - g - ... Khotin - Release Spirit - Album, acquista - SENTIREASCOLTARE SentireAscoltare
Casio to Release “Adventurer’s Stone” G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th AnniversaryCasio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its series of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand and its ...
G-Shock ‘1-Up’ With Super Mario Bros WristwatchThe model’s theme ties into G-SHOCK and Super Mario’s identity of being up for any challenge. Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates. Casio Malaysia is pleased to ...
Casio ReleaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release