Casio to Release Adventurer' s Stone G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th Anniversary

Casio Release
Casio to Release "Adventurer's Stone" G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th Anniversary (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) - Models Evoke Mineral Sparkle with Metal Bezels TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its series of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches designed to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand and its never-ending pursuit of toughness. The six Adventurer's Stone models are inspired by Stones that Adventurers have long used to navigate. Since the launch of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, the brand has continually evolved not only in SHOCK resistance, but in functionality and exterior design, as well. The 40th Anniversary ...
