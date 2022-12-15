Casio to Release “Adventurer’s Stone” G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th Anniversary

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) - Models Evoke Mineral Sparkle with Metal Bezels TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof the newest additions to its series of-resistant G-designed to celebrate theof the G-brand and its never-ending pursuit of toughness. The six'smodels are inspired bys thats have long used to navigate. Since the launch of the very first G-, the DW-5000C, the brand has continually evolved not only inresistance, but in functionality and exterior design, as well. The...