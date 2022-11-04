Awarded for consistent sustainability management: Kneipp is among the top one percent in the EcoVadis Ranking (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Ecological and social actions are firmly anchored in Kneipp's priorities, as confirmed by EcoVadis: the world-renowned sustainability ratings provider has Awarded the manufacturer of cosmetics and body care products the highest possible Platinum medal. WÜRZBURG, Germany, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As a result of its long-standing commitment to sustainability, Kneipp has achieved Platinum status in the world's largest sustainability rating, attaining 75 out of a possible 100 points. This places Kneipp amongst the top one percent of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of businesses in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The high benchmark set by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As a result of its long-standing commitment to sustainability, Kneipp has achieved Platinum status in the world's largest sustainability rating, attaining 75 out of a possible 100 points. This places Kneipp amongst the top one percent of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of businesses in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The high benchmark set by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Builder.ai wins big at the Europas 2022 as Scaleup of the YearIn 2020, Builder.ai was awarded 'Hottest AI Startup' at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start - ups and Best COVID - 19 Innovation - Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 ...
Microvast and General Motors Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for a $200 Million GrantOver 200 companies applied for $2.8 billion in DOE grant funding and 20 companies were awarded grants. "It is an honor to be recognized by the DOE and collaborate with General Motors on this ... Il Dott. Alberto Benussi vince lo European Young Researcher-SCOR Award 2022 UNIBS
Scottish construction firms set gold standard for employee developmentOGILVIE Construction and Pacific Building are among the firms celebrating being awarded gold membership of the 5% Club, the organisation that works with employers to inspire increased workplace ...
Young programmers shine at Programming OlympiadBenjamin Kleyn (Gold Medallist and 2022 IITPSA Programming Olympiad winner), and Minkyum Kim (Silver Medal Winner, winner of the 2021 IITPSA Programming Olympiad and a bronze medallist at IOI 2022). T ...
Awarded forSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Awarded for