Global Superstar Neymar Jr Joins Forces With Superdry To Front Organic Cotton Underwear Collection

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. Joins the Superdry family in a three-year Global deal that champions sustainability With a 100% Organic Underwear and sleepwear Collection. The partnership marks a milestone in Superdry's history, which will see the brand kick start 2021 by amplifying the message of sustainable style to a Global audience. Joining Forces With the footballing legend and style icon will further promote Superdry's sustainable vision for the future of fashion. Superdry has pledged to become a 100% Organic Cotton brand by 2030 and is already supporting 400 farmers in ...
