Dog tag found of a soldier from Olgiate who fought in the Second World War Now | the search is on to find members of his family

The town of Olgiate Olona appears on the tag, but we don't know if it refers to Giuseppe's ... called ...

Dog tag found of a soldier from Olgiate who fought in the Second World War. Now, the search is on to find members of his family (Di sabato 12 dicembre 2020) The town of Olgiate Olona appears on the tag, but we don't know if it refers to Giuseppe's ... called " Oggi in valle Olona " ( Today in the Olona Valley ), in the hope of finding some of the relatives ...
