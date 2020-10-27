ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020 (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Financial Times (FT) revealed its annual Ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programs for 2020 on October 26th. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, Ranked sixth Worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the Ranking in the criterion of salary increase and achieves a score of 9.44 out of 10 in terms of overall satisfaction of graduates. Based on the full-fledged discipline arrangement of SJTU and its leading role in future development, the EMBA program from ACEM has embraced changes, striven for innovation, and aligned ... Leggi su iltempo
The Financial Times (FT) revealed its annual Ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programs for 2020 on October 26th. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, Ranked sixth Worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the Ranking in the criterion of salary increase and achieves a score of 9.44 out of 10 in terms of overall satisfaction of graduates. Based on the full-fledged discipline arrangement of SJTU and its leading role in future development, the EMBA program from ACEM has embraced changes, striven for innovation, and aligned ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ACEM RankedCoprifuoco in Lombardia, Salvini blocca tutto Yahoo Finanza ACEM Ranked 6th Worldwide in FT EMBA Ranking 2020
Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has reasserted its best position since its debut on the list, ranked sixth worldwide. This year, ACEM leads the ...
ACEM RankedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ACEM Ranked