Carnival Corporation & plc Update on Cyber Event (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Company issues Update to its August 17 announcement MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
As earlier disclosed, Carnival Corporation &; plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) detected unauthorized third-party access to portions of the company's information technology systems on August 15, 2020. Information Security at Carnival Corporation acted quickly to shut down the intrusion, restore operations and prEvent further unauthorized access. The company also engaged a major Cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter and notified law enforcement and appropriate regulators of the Event. While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that in early August the unauthorized third party gained access to certain personal information ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Freedomtripita1 : Arrivano segnali di speranza da Oltreoceano. Stando alle parole del presidente e amministratore delegato di Carniva… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Carnival CorporationFincantieri consegna a Carnival "Enchanted Princess" - 100esia nave da crociera costruita Corriere marittimo Donald (Carnival): "Riprenderemo a navigare entro fine anno". Vago (Msc): "Già ospitati 16.000 passeggeri"
Nelle ultime settimane ci sono state prese di posizioni molto dure di Frank del Rio, numero uno di NCLH, che aveva ricordato quanto fosse più stretto il contatto tra le persone in un aereo rispetto ad ...
Il gruppo Carnival mostra i muscoli: prenotazioni ai massimi di sempre per la seconda metà del 2021
Stando al ceo Arnold Donald, il gruppo Carnival starebbe registrando prenotazioni a livello dei massimi storici per il secondo semestre del 2021 ...
Carnival CorporationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carnival Corporation