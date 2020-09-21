Enerjisa Uretim signs the largest Sustainability-linked Loan Deal in Turkey

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/, the leading power generation company in, signed a 650-million-Euro worthagreement with 7 banks. Strengthening its already concrete financial statement, the company both reduced the total amount of debt with this contract provided great support to its renewable energy investments that it will take over in the following periods with the agreement. Ihsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO of, stated: "Last year, we got the opportunity to increase our total generation capacity to 4,107 MW with the capacity that we were awarded in the second Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) tender. We will continue our investments and activities 'with the purpose ...