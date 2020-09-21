Exit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...Mirtilli: 8 benefici per la pelleLibano: Due bambini muoiono in mare nel tentativo di raggiungere Cipro

Enerjisa Uretim signs the largest Sustainability-linked Loan Deal in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerjisa Uretim , the leading power generation company in ...

zazoom
Commenta
Enerjisa Uretim signs the largest Sustainability-linked Loan Deal in Turkey (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Enerjisa Uretim , the leading power generation company in Turkey, signed a 650-million-Euro worth Sustainability linked Loan agreement with 7 banks. Strengthening its already concrete financial statement, the company both reduced the total amount of debt with this contract provided great support to its renewable energy investments that it will take over in the following periods with the agreement. Ihsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO of Enerjisa Uretim, stated: "Last year, we got the opportunity to increase our total generation capacity to 4,107 MW with the capacity that we were awarded in the second Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) tender. We will continue our investments and activities 'with the purpose ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Enerjisa Uretim

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Enerjisa Uretim
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Enerjisa Uretim Enerjisa Uretim signs largest Sustainability