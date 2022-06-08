SAUDI ARABIA HOSTS UN MEETING ON TOURISM RECOVERY, AGREES STEPS TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR FOR RESILIENCE, SUSTAINABILITY & PROSPERITY (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SAUDI ARABIA hosted the official opening of the 116th UNWTO Executive Council MEETING today, a powerful vehicle that brings together global TOURISM leaders to shape the future of the SECTOR. As First Vice Chair of the UNWTO Executive Council, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb discussed with global leaders how TOURISM must be a key part of a stronger and more sustainable world and called for greater collaboration to accelerate the SECTOR's RECOVERY. His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of TOURISM, SAUDI ARABIA, commented: "TOURISM is a vital driver of growth, opportunity, and development and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SAUDI ARABIA HOSTS UN MEETING ON TOURISM RECOVERY - AGREES STEPS TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR FOR RESILIENCE - SUSTAINABILITY & PROSPERITY
SAUDI ARABIA HOSTS UN MEETING ON TOURISM RECOVERY, AGREES STEPS TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR FOR RESILIENCE, SUSTAINABILITY & PROSPERITYJEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia hosted the official opening of the 116th UNWTO Executive Council Meeting today, a ...
