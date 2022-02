FA Cup | Nottingham Forest-Leicester

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cup Nottingham

E' stato sorteggiato il quadro degli ottavi di finale della FA. Questi gli accoppiamenti del prossimo turno: Luton Town - Chelsea, Crystal Palace - Stoke City, ...Forest/Leicester City - ......45 Persib - Bhayangkara Solo 14:45 INGHILTERRA FALiverpool - Cardiff 0 - 0 (*)- Leicester 17:00 Bournemouth - Boreham Wood 19:30 IRLANDA DEL NORD COPPA Ballymena - Portstewart 20:45 ...Crystal Palace, managed by Patrick Vieira - who won the FA Cup five times with Arsenal as a player - will host Stoke. Holders Leicester, who continue their defence at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday ...Leicester will be boosted by the return of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who have both returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, though Nampalys Mendy is still in Cameroon and preparing to play ...