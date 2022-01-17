Eastman to invest up to $1 billion to accelerate circular economy through building world's largest molecular plastics recycling facility in France (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
This morning, French President Emmanuel Macron and Eastman (NYSE:EMN) Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa will jointly announce Eastman's plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. This facility would use Eastman's polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tonnes annually of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated. The investment would recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill Stade de France national football stadium 2.5 times, while also creating virgin-quality material with a significantly lower carbon footprint. Eastman is the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
