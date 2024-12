Season Awards 2024 2025 | i critici di Los Angeles Boston e Washington proclamano i loro vincitori

Leggi su Cinefilos.it

: idi LosMentre attendiamo le nomination ai Golden Globes, le associazioni deidalla costa Est a quella Ovest degli Stati Unitifilm preferiti dell’anno. Ecco di seguito idei premi della critica secondo la LosFilm Critics Association, laSociety of Film Critics e laDC Area Film Critics Association.LosFilm Critics AssociationBest Picture: “Anora” (Neon)Director: Mohammad Rasoulof, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Neon)Leading Performances: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street); Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)Supporting Performances: Yura Borisov, “Anora” (Neon); Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)Screenplay: “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures) — Jesse EisenbergAnimation: “Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)Cinematography: “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios)Editing: (TIE) “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Nicholas Monsour; “September 5” (Paramount Pictures) — Hansjörg WeißbrichProduction Design: Judy Becker, “The Brutalist” (A24)Music Score: “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Trent Reznor and Atticus RossForeign Language: “All We Imagine as Light” (Janus Films/Sideshow)Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: “No Other Land”New Generation Award: Vera Drew, “The People’s Joker” (Altered Innocence)Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: “The Human Surge 3” by Eduardo WilliamsCareer Achievement Award: John CarpenterSpecial Citation: Adam Hyman, for decades of curating, programming and administrating the screenings and other events of LA FilmforumSociety of Film CriticsBest Picture: “Anora”Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”Actor: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”Adapted Screenplay: “Nickel Boys”Original Screenplay: “Anora”Ensemble: “Sing Sing”New Filmmaker: Annie Baker, “Janet Planet”Documentary: “No Other Land”Animated Film: “Flow”Cinematography: “The Brutalist” (Lol Crawley)Editing: “Challengers” (Marco Costa)Score: “The Brutalist” (Daniel Blumberg)Non-English Language Film: “Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World”DC Area Film Critics AssociationBest Feature: “Wicked”Director: Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”Actor: Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”Original Screenplay: “A Real Pain”Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave”Animated Feature: “The Wild Robot”Production Design: “Wicked”Cinematography: “Nosferatu”Editing: “Anora” and “Dune: Part Two”Original Score: “The Brutalist” and “Challengers”Documentary: “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”International Film: “Emilia Pérez”Youth Performance: Elliott Hefferman, “Blitz”Voice Performance: Lupita Nyong’o, “The Wild Robot”Motion Capture: Owen Teague, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”Stunts: “The Fall Guy”Acting Ensemble: “Conclave”The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of, DC: “Civil War”Cinefilos.