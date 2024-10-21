Lidentita.it - Ritorna il business travel, a Roma un nuovo building Bluvacanze con Cisalpina Tours e Going2Italy
Travel ban imposed on Bashundhara chairman, MD - A Dhaka court today (21 October) imposed a travel ban on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam, his son and the group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and six other family ... (tbsnews.net)
World Travel Protection welcomes two senior leaders as brand continues NA growth - The company welcomes Jennifer Marsland as Business Development Director and Mike Rideout as Business Development Manager for the Midwest and Northeast regions. (securityinfowatch.com)
Saudi Arabia Targets Chinese Travelers to Boost Vision 2030 Tourism Goals - Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract Chinese tourists as part of its Vision 2030 tourism goals, targeting the 20-25% of Chinese travelers who take mid-to-long-haul flights. The kingdom is investing in ... (skift.com)
Claudio Gioé è Mike Bongiorno: “È stato il primo divo della tv, ma viveva la popolarità sporcandosi le ... fanpage.it
Firenze: cade intonaco al Liceo Machiavelli Capponi. Studenti in sciopero firenzepost.it
Grande Fratello 18, diretta nona puntata: Maica del GF spagnolo entra nella Casa davidemaggio.it
Anagni, presentazione del libro “Memorie di un ragazzo di serie B" frosinonetoday.it