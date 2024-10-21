Ritorna il business travel, a Roma un nuovo building Bluvacanze con Cisalpina Tours e Going2Italy (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Riguadagna mercato il business travel. Secondo le previsioni della Global business travel Association, l’associazione che riunisce aziende e loro responsabili del budget per le trasferte, ritornerà ai livelli pre-pandemia entro il 2025 con un andamento che segue una ripresa graduale iniziata nel 2021, accelerata nel 2022 con la ripartenza delle missioni internazionali e degli eventi Ritorna il business travel, a Roma un nuovo building Bluvacanze con Cisalpina Tours e Going2Italy L'Identità. Lidentita.it - Ritorna il business travel, a Roma un nuovo building Bluvacanze con Cisalpina Tours e Going2Italy Leggi tutta la notizia su Lidentita.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Riguadagna mercato il. Secondo le previsioni della GlobalAssociation, l’associazione che riunisce aziende e loro responsabili del budget per le trasferte, ritornerà ai livelli pre-pandemia entro il 2025 con un andamento che segue una ripresa graduale iniziata nel 2021, accelerata nel 2022 con la ripartenza delle missioni internazionali e degli eventiil, aunconL'Identità.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Travel ban imposed on Bashundhara chairman, MD - A Dhaka court today (21 October) imposed a travel ban on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam, his son and the group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and six other family ... (tbsnews.net)

World Travel Protection welcomes two senior leaders as brand continues NA growth - The company welcomes Jennifer Marsland as Business Development Director and Mike Rideout as Business Development Manager for the Midwest and Northeast regions. (securityinfowatch.com)

Saudi Arabia Targets Chinese Travelers to Boost Vision 2030 Tourism Goals - Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract Chinese tourists as part of its Vision 2030 tourism goals, targeting the 20-25% of Chinese travelers who take mid-to-long-haul flights. The kingdom is investing in ... (skift.com)