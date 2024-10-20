AEW: Anna Jay sorprende Mariah May e si guadagna un’opportunità titolata (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Durante la scorsa puntata di Dynamite, Mariah May si è lamentata dell’assenza di sfide e di donne alla sua altezza, venendo subito “accontentata” da Anna Jay che si è fatta avanti. Nel corso dello speciale Battle of the Belts XII le due si sono affrontate in un Eliminator Match, incontro tipico della AEW che garantisce allo sfidante una shot titolata in caso di vittoria. La Jay è riuscita ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria e potrà così andare a caccia del titolo. Peccato di presunzione Una bella battaglia e a questo punto un bell’antipasto di ciò che ci attenderà si è svolta stanotte. Reduce da tre incontri vinti consecutivamente, Anna Jay ha messo in difficoltà la campionessa per larghi tratti del match. Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Anna Jay sorprende Mariah May e si guadagna un’opportunità titolata Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Durante la scorsa puntata di Dynamite,May si è lamentata dell’assenza di sfide e di donne alla sua altezza, venendo subito “accontentata” daJay che si è fatta avanti. Nel corso dello speciale Battle of the Belts XII le due si sono affrontate in un Eliminator Match, incontro tipico della AEW che garantisce allo sfidante una shotin caso di vittoria. La Jay è riuscita ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria e potrà così andare a caccia del titolo. Peccato di presunzione Una bella battaglia e a questo punto un bell’antipasto di ciò che ci attenderà si è svolta stanotte. Reduce da tre incontri vinti consecutivamente,Jay ha messo in difficoltà la campionessa per larghi tratti del match.

