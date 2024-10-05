L’errore di Meslier costa al Leeds al Sunderland

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

Un portiere urlante di Illandelha regalato alla capolistaun pareggio per 2-2 allo Stadium of Light stasera.ha inspiegabilmente permesso al passaggio in avanti senza meta di Alan Browne di oltrepassarlo al sesto minuto di recupero per consegnare ai Wearsiders un punto che li porta in testa alla classifica. Il fenomeno adolescenziale Chris Rigg ha portato ilin vantaggio nel primo tempo solo per Joel Piroe che ha pareggiato 13 minuti più tardi. Ilha dominato il resto del periodo di apertura e ha continuato in ascesa dopo l'intervallo ed è andato in vantaggio quando un gioco pulito ha creato lo spazio per Junior Firpo per sparare in casa.