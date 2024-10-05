L’errore di Meslier costa al Leeds al Sunderland (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-04 23:16:14 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Un portiere urlante di Illan Meslier del Leeds ha regalato alla capolista Sunderland un pareggio per 2-2 allo Stadium of Light stasera. Meslier ha inspiegabilmente permesso al passaggio in avanti senza meta di Alan Browne di oltrepassarlo al sesto minuto di recupero per consegnare ai Wearsiders un punto che li porta in testa alla classifica. Il fenomeno adolescenziale Chris Rigg ha portato il Sunderland in vantaggio nel primo tempo solo per Joel Piroe che ha pareggiato 13 minuti più tardi. Il Leeds ha dominato il resto del periodo di apertura e ha continuato in ascesa dopo l’intervallo ed è andato in vantaggio quando un gioco pulito ha creato lo spazio per Junior Firpo per sparare in casa.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti
