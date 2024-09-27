Royal designation for Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2024. His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands, has granted the company the designation 'Royal'. On Thursday 26 September, the King's Commissioner Wouter Kolff presented the Royal award to the company. The award ceremony took place during an anniversary celebration, held by the international steel Pipe and Tube distributor at its own location in Zwijndrecht, with 300 guests from the Netherlands and abroad. The King's Commissioner in the province of Zuid-Holland Wouter Kolff presented the award to the Management Board.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
