Outstanding payment : be careful not to fall for the scam (Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) TRUFFA EMAIL : “QUESTO E’ L’ULTIMO AVVERTIMENTO! HO INSTALLATO UN VIRUS TROJAN E COPIATO TUTTI I TUOI DATINew scam with the subject ” Outstanding payment “, in the same style as the previous extortion request entitled ” YOU HAVE A PENDING payment “, subject of the email that arrives at your email address. It come from your own email, and there are several spelling mistakes. If you don’t pay the requested amount in BITCOIN, the fake trojan virus they say they have inserted into your computer will allow these fake hackers to post a non-existent video of you that they say they have masturbating. Be careful not to fall for the scam. The email is to be trashed. But you can protect yourself in a better way by following the advice in this article to read until the end! This ...Leggi su analisideirischinformatici
U.S. Households Pay $986 a Year in Hidden Costs Associated With Paying Bills, up 6% Year over Year... secure all - in - one bill payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. A ... Continua a leggere Searchspring Honors Its Outstanding Ecommerce Partners at Third Annual "Partner Cheers!"...
Naspers Delivers Strong Ecommerce Revenue Growth and Operating PerformanceiFood had an outstanding 6 months, as it continues to scale, and is on a defined path to profitable ... Payments & Fintech " PayU PayU delivered good results, growing payment volumes and pursuing ...
TDS credit of employee cannot be rejected for non-payment of TDS by employer to governmentITAT Delhi held that it is an admitted fact that TDS is deducted from the salary and the same is not deposited, Government’s claim of TDS stands satisfied under CRP. Hence, non-payment of deducted tax ...
Review launched as small firms are owed over £23bn in unpaid invoicesThe review will have an in-depth look at payment practices and regulations to make sure that the UK's 5.5million small firms are not 'ripped off' by their larger clients.
