Outstanding payment | be careful not to fall for the scam

Leggi su analisideirischinformatici

(Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) TRUFFA EMAIL : “QUESTO E’ L’ULTIMO AVVERTIMENTO! HO INSTALLATO UN VIRUS TROJAN E COPIATO TUTTI I TUOI DATINewwith the subject ”“, in the same style as the previous extortion request entitled ” YOU HAVE A PENDING“, subject of the email that arrives at your email address. It come from your own email, and there are several spelling mistakes. If you don’t pay the requested amount in BITCOIN, the fake trojan virus they say they have inserted into your computer will allow these fake hackers to post a non-existent video of you that they say they have masturbating. Benot tofor the. The email is to be trashed. But you can protect yourself in a better way by following the advice in this article to read until the end! This ...