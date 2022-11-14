RedHill Accelerates Opaganib's Nuclear Radiation Protection Program - Positive Data Published (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) - Strong preclinical Data, recently Published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, from eight U.S government-funded in-vivo Opaganib studies, supports Opaganib's potential as a Nuclear Radiation injury therapeutic for homeland security material threat medical countermeasures (MCM) and for antitumor radiotherapy As an oral, small molecule pill that is highly stable with a more than five-year shelf-life, Opaganib is easy to administer and distribute, supporting, if approved, potential central stockpiling by governments for possible use in mass casualty Nuclear Radiation incidents Unlike current approved options such as iodine pills, Opaganib's suggested protective effect in Radiation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced acceleration of opaganib's development program for protection against
