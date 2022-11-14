Xiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023Ultime Blog

RedHill Accelerates Opaganib' s Nuclear Radiation Protection Program - Positive Data Published

RedHill Accelerates
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
RedHill Accelerates Opaganib's Nuclear Radiation Protection Program - Positive Data Published (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) - Strong preclinical Data, recently Published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, from eight U.S government-funded in-vivo Opaganib studies, supports Opaganib's potential as a Nuclear Radiation injury therapeutic for homeland security material threat medical countermeasures (MCM) and for antitumor radiotherapy As an oral, small molecule pill that is highly stable with a more than five-year shelf-life, Opaganib is easy to administer and distribute, supporting, if approved, potential central stockpiling by governments for possible use in mass casualty Nuclear Radiation incidents Unlike current approved options such as iodine pills, Opaganib's suggested protective effect in Radiation ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

RedHill Accelerates Opaganib's Nuclear Radiation Protection Program - Positive Data Published

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced acceleration of opaganib's development program for protection against ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RedHill Accelerates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RedHill Accelerates RedHill Accelerates Opaganib Nuclear Radiation