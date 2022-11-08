Stipendi in rialzo a novembre 2022: ecco le ultime novità per la fine ...I grandi del calcio arrivano su Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 10: ...LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO SMART MONITORChi non possiede un'auto di proprietà vive meglio?Mass Effect N7 DayTrust GXT 764 Glide-Flex XXL RGB RecensioneBlack Friday Xiaomi: al via dieci giorni di scontiONE PIECE ODYSSEY - nuovo trailerITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS, A “CUCCCHI” IL PREMIO BEST APPLIED GAME ...Turtle Beach FUEL COMPACT VR CHARGING STATIONUltime Blog

Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance acquires Palo Alto-based cyber threat intelligence company Templarbit

Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance acquires Palo Alto-based cyber threat intelligence company Templarbit

Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats. With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of the art technology that alerts companies when their platform identifies vulnerabilities in their network that hackers can exploit. The platform autonomously discovers, classifies and analyzes an organization's entire landscape of digital assets, the ...
