New Veeva Link Applications Give Clinical Teams Real-Time Intelligence to Optimize Site Selection and Trial Design (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) Veeva Link SiteBase and Veeva Link TrialBase identify Sites and Optimize Trial Design   BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced two new Veeva Link Applications to help Clinical Teams improve Site Selection and Optimize Trial Design. Link SiteBase identifies, filters, and ranks research Sites. Link TrialBase delivers Clinical Trial Intelligence, ...
Veeva Vault RIM Driving Greater Speed and Compliance for More Than 350 Life Sciences Organizations

New features added to Vault RIM include: Veeva Vault PromoMats "Establishing one source for information was a top priority at Mundipharma. Veeva Vault RIM has allowed us to consolidate data and ...

Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe

...expansion into Europe since 2020 when it acquired a new product for the treatment of gastro - intestinal infections. As part of its digital engagement strategy, Tillotts is also using Veeva OpenData ,...

