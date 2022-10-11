Orderly Network comes to mainnet on October 11th

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Public launch powers decentralized exchange WOOFi DEX and outlines roadmap NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a robust decentralized trading infrastructure that offers permissionless spot and futures order-book trading, built on the NEAR blockchain is coming to theon. The scheduled launch will power decentralized exchange WOOFi DEX with's order book infrastructure, allowing pro traders access to deep liquidity. "This launchafter our successful testnet, which generated over 75,000 users in just ten weeks, $2.2billion WOOFi DEX volume, and 764,000 on-chain transactions. Starting with WOOFi DEX, we will offer centralized finance-level trading infrastructure by leveraging the experiences of our incubator ...