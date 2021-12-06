Odyssey Announces Agreement to Combine with BenevolentAI

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/Acquisition S.A. (""), a Euronext Amsterdam-listed special-purpose acquisition company, and, a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announced that they have entered into a definitivefor a business combination (the "Combination"). The terms of the Combination valueat a pre-money valuation of €1.1 billion and a post-money valuation of up to €1.5 billion. Net transaction proceeds are expected to be up to €390m1 including €135m of fully-committed PIPE and €300m of gross cash held in escrow by. The funds will be used to accelerate's development, scale-up its clinical pipeline, continue investment in its technology platform, ...