Odyssey Announces Agreement to Combine with BenevolentAI (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Odyssey Acquisition S.A. ("Odyssey"), a Euronext Amsterdam-listed special-purpose acquisition company, and BenevolentAI, a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement for a business combination (the "Combination"). The terms of the Combination value BenevolentAI at a pre-money valuation of €1.1 billion and a post-money valuation of up to €1.5 billion. Net transaction proceeds are expected to be up to €390m1 including €135m of fully-committed PIPE and €300m of gross cash held in escrow by Odyssey. The funds will be used to accelerate BenevolentAI's development, scale-up its clinical pipeline, continue investment in its technology platform, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Odyssey Acquisition S.A. ("Odyssey"), a Euronext Amsterdam-listed special-purpose acquisition company, and BenevolentAI, a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement for a business combination (the "Combination"). The terms of the Combination value BenevolentAI at a pre-money valuation of €1.1 billion and a post-money valuation of up to €1.5 billion. Net transaction proceeds are expected to be up to €390m1 including €135m of fully-committed PIPE and €300m of gross cash held in escrow by Odyssey. The funds will be used to accelerate BenevolentAI's development, scale-up its clinical pipeline, continue investment in its technology platform, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Odyssey Announces
Yamana Gold Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at Wasamac and Provides an Update on Its Growth ProjectsAs an employer of choice in the Abitibi, the Odyssey project is successfully building a highly skilled team. The first underground ore from Odyssey South is on track to be processed through the ...
Private Division Acquires Developer Roll7The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from ... Continua a leggere Cyxtera Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Business Wire Business Wire - 15 ...
Odyssey Announces Agreement to Combine with BenevolentAIOdyssey Acquisition S.A. ("Odyssey"), a Euronext Amsterdam-listed special-purpose acquisition company, and BenevolentAI, a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announced that they ...
Deutsche Bank AG UK Regulatory Announcement: FRN Variable Rate FixASB Finance LimitedIsue of USD 10,000,000 Floating Rate Notes dueMarch 2024 Series no 6371 Tranche no 1 MTNISSUE NAME.Our Ref. ML8240ISIN Code. XS1959959666TOTAL INTEREST AMT.CURRENCY CODE. USDDAY ...
Odyssey AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Odyssey Announces