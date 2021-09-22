/C O R R E C T I O N -- pHOXBIO/ (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - In the news release, pHOXBIO Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results Concluding Prophylactic Nasal Spray Prevents Infection from SARS-CoV-2, issued Sept. 22, 2021 by pHOXBIO over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlinks have been revised. The complete, corrected release follows: - pHOXWELL significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 infection by 63% with tolerability comparable to placebo in high-risk population of healthcare workers - Novel self-administered nasal spray designed to augment existing preventive measures for SARS-CoV-2, including PPE and vaccines - Regulatory filing initiated in India for SARS-CoV-2 prevention claim - Company exploring strategic alternatives to make product accessible in India and markets worldwide to help combat ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and future disease outbreaks LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : pHOXBIO
pHOXBIO Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results Concluding Prophylactic Nasal Spray Prevents Infection from SARS - CoV - 2About pHOXBIO and Raphael Labs pHOXBIO is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that is a division of Raphael Labs. The company is developing pHOXWELL and pHOXGEN, two unique solutions targeting ...
pHOXBIO Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results Concluding Prophylactic Nasal Spray Prevents Infection from SARS - CoV - 2About pHOXBIO and Raphael Labs pHOXBIO is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that is a division of Raphael Labs. The company is developing pHOXWELL and pHOXGEN, two unique solutions targeting ...
Cesario, superstite della vecchia mala | Tarantobuonasera TarantoBuonaSera.it
pHOXBIO Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results Concluding Prophylactic Nasal Spray Prevents Infection from SARS-CoV-2- pHOXWELL significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 infection by 63% with tolerability comparable to placebo in high-risk population of healthcare workers- Novel self-administered nasal spray designed to augm ...
pHOXBIOSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : pHOXBIO