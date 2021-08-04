Inter, l’arrivo di Eiksen e il commosso abbraccio dei compagni (video) (Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) Il danese ritorna al Suning Training Centre. Il centrocampista, che ha salutato dirigenti, allenatore, compagni e tutto lo staff presente, sta bene ed è in ottime condizioni psico-fisiche. Leggi su itasportpress (Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) Il danese ritorna al Suning Training Centre. Il centrocampista, che ha salutato dirigenti, allenatore,e tutto lo staff presente, sta bene ed è in ottime condizioni psico-fisiche.

