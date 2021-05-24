CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega DriveNo Man's Sky celebra Mass Effect L.E aggiungendo la nave NormandyCalcolatrice : un regalo utile e gadget pubblicitarioCarlo Pietropoli e la sua esperienza sessuale a tre: Un Jack & Cola ...KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...

CUREXO' s spinal surgery robot | ' CUVIS-spine' acquired FDA US licensing

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th, the Medical robot specialist company ...

zazoom
Commenta
CUREXO's spinal surgery robot, 'CUVIS-spine' acquired FDA (US) licensing. (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On the 20th, the Medical robot specialist company CUREXO Corp. (060280) announced their independently developed spinal surgery robot 'CUVIS-spine' has acquired FDA (US) licensing. This FDA (US) license, followed by Korea (2019) and Europe CE (2020) certificate is the 3rd license that they have acquired and now their product can be supplied to all countries. Currently, 2 'CUVIS-spine's are being used in Severance Hospital (Korea) and 1 has been exported to an Australian medical facility company. CUREXO also plans to expand their focus on global markets including the US and Europe. spinal ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CUREXO spinal

CUREXO's spinal surgery robot, 'CUVIS - spine' acquired FDA (US) licensing.

Mr Jae - Joon Lee (CEO of CUREXO) said that "the spinal surgery robot 'CUVIS - spine' that we have developed and manufactured with our technology has acquired FDA (US)'s licensing. This is the 3rd ...

'Morning Walk S200', CUREXO's walking rehabilitation robot, has acquired European CE certification

... May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) ... spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, peripheral nerve disease, and artificial knee joint ...
' Morning Walk S200' | CUREXO' s walking rehabilitation robot | has acquired European CE certification  Zazoom Blog

CUREXO’s spinal surgery robot, ‘CUVIS-spine’ acquired FDA (US) licensing.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th, the Medical robot specialist company CUREXO Corp. (060280) announced their independently ...

‘Morning Walk S200’, CUREXO’s walking rehabilitation robot, has acquired European CE certification

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) announced that their next-gen walking ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CUREXO spinal
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CUREXO spinal CUREXO spinal surgery robot CUVIS