CUREXO's spinal surgery robot, 'CUVIS-spine' acquired FDA (US) licensing. (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On the 20th, the Medical robot specialist company CUREXO Corp. (060280) announced their independently developed spinal surgery robot 'CUVIS-spine' has acquired FDA (US) licensing. This FDA (US) license, followed by Korea (2019) and Europe CE (2020) certificate is the 3rd license that they have acquired and now their product can be supplied to all countries. Currently, 2 'CUVIS-spine's are being used in Severance Hospital (Korea) and 1 has been exported to an Australian medical facility company. CUREXO also plans to expand their focus on global markets including the US and Europe. spinal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CUREXO's spinal surgery robot, 'CUVIS - spine' acquired FDA (US) licensing.Mr Jae - Joon Lee (CEO of CUREXO) said that "the spinal surgery robot 'CUVIS - spine' that we have developed and manufactured with our technology has acquired FDA (US)'s licensing. This is the 3rd ...
'Morning Walk S200', CUREXO's walking rehabilitation robot, has acquired European CE certification... May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) ... spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, peripheral nerve disease, and artificial knee joint ...
CUREXO’s spinal surgery robot, ‘CUVIS-spine’ acquired FDA (US) licensing.SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th, the Medical robot specialist company CUREXO Corp. (060280) announced their independently ...
‘Morning Walk S200’, CUREXO’s walking rehabilitation robot, has acquired European CE certificationSEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) announced that their next-gen walking ...
