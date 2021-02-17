Chi è Veronica PepariniChi era Claudio Sorrentino Doppiatore di John Travolta e Mel GibsonChi è Mita Medici età, nome vero, marito, amanti e vita privataMita Medici sorella Carla VistariniCan Yaman e Diletta LeottaBeautiful Anticipazioni lunedì 22 febbraioMorto Claudio Sorrentino : John Travolta, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, ...Instinction: annunciato l'erede spirituale di Dino Crisis Michele Morrone in ospedaleGaming: le ultime uscite per il bimestre febbraio-marzo 2021

Unity is a duty | not an optional | Draghi tells Senate

Today Unity is not an optional, Unity is a duty. But it is a duty driven by that which I am sure unites ...

The Draghi approach to foreign policy “In our international relationships, this government will be firmly Europeanist and Atlanticist, in  Zazoom Blog

ROME, FEB 17 - New Premier Mario Draghi told the Senate on Wednesday that unity was a duty as he outlined his executive's programme before a confidence vote in the Upper House. "This is the third gove ...
