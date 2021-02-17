Unity is a duty, not an optional, Draghi tells Senate (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) "Today Unity is not an optional, Unity is a duty". "But it is a duty driven by that which I am sure unites is all - love for Italy". He said Italy needed to launch a "New Reconstruction" like the one ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
The Draghi approach to foreign policy “In our international relationships, this government will be firmly Europeanist and Atlanticist, in Zazoom Blog
Unity is a duty, not an optional, Draghi tells SenateROME, FEB 17 - New Premier Mario Draghi told the Senate on Wednesday that unity was a duty as he outlined his executive's programme before a confidence vote in the Upper House. "This is the third gove ...
