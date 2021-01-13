DeVonta Smith, potrebbe essere una buona scelta per i Jets (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Non è certamente un segreto la prestazione di DeVonta Smith nel match per il National Championship di lunedì. Il ragazzo ha portato a casa 215 yards su 12 ricezioni andate a segno, con un totale di 2 Tds segnati. Per chi non ne fosse al corrente, la partita tra Alabama Crimson Tide ed Ohio State Buckeyes si è conclusa con la vittoria dei primi, per 52 a 24. Portando così a 18 il numero di titoli nazionali vinti dal 1925 ad oggi. Il potenziale di DeVonta Smith Il ricevitore che porta il numero 6 di Alabama, DeVonta Smith, è indubbiamente classificato come una delle prime cinque scelte al draft di quest’anno. È stato infatti nominato come vincitore del Heisman Trophy del 2020, primo ricevitore a vincere il trofeo dal 1991. Secondo le statistiche di ESPN, ha totalizzato 117 ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
It is OK to be almost as sick of Nick Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide football as you are of the coronavirus pandemic.
