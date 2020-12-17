Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment inas a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon solutions toation. The investment byfollows the recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the-led BelfastConsortium, which aims to develop zero-emission high-speed ferries., founded in 2017, is an appliedspin-off of theRacing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of the America's ...