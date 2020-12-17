GTA Online: Bonus di The Cayo Perico HeistCHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTE

Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon solutions to Maritime Transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop zero-emission high-speed ferries. Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied Technologies spin-off of the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of the America's ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gunvor Invests

Le foto del tramonto straordinario che ha dipinto di rosa i palazzi di Milano  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gunvor Invests
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gunvor Invests Gunvor Invests Artemis Technologies Revolutionize