Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon solutions to Maritime Transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop zero-emission high-speed ferries. Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied Technologies spin-off of the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of the America's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon solutions to Maritime Transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop zero-emission high-speed ferries. Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied Technologies spin-off of the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of the America's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gunvor InvestsLe foto del tramonto straordinario che ha dipinto di rosa i palazzi di Milano Yahoo Finanza
Gunvor InvestsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gunvor Invests