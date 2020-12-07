Trading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...GF VIP : FILIPPO NARDI E LA NOTTE BOLLENTE CON LA GREGORACIAmandha Fox svela i suoi calciatori e allenatori preferiti

Puritan once again beats Copan in German lawsuits and gets cost reimbursements too

GUILFORD, Maine, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2020, the German Federal Patent Court ...

zazoom
Commenta
Puritan (once again) beats Copan in German lawsuits and gets cost reimbursements too (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) GUILFORD, Maine, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 On November 12, 2020, the German Federal Patent Court released its last decision on costs of proceedings to be reimbursed by Copan Italia S.p.A. This is the end of the line for the long-lasting litigation proceedings in Germany. Eight years ago, Copan started litigation in Germany against Puritan back by filing a request for inspection proceedings with the District Court Düsseldorf based on German Utility Model1 DE 20 2004 021 787 U1 (Court-ref.: 4b O 176/12). In 2013, Copan filed complaints for infringement of three German Utility Models: DE 20 2004 021 787 U1, DE 20 2004 021 930 U1 and DE 20 2004 021 932 U1 (Court refs.: 4b O 39/13, 4b O 58/13 and 4b O ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Puritan once

Amazon Echo: super offerte nella settimana del Black Friday  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Puritan once
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Puritan once Puritan once again beats Copan