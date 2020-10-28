Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the Acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi, an Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in Digital Customer Experience, Commerce and Analytics. This follows the announcement the Company made on October 08, 2020. This Acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end Customer Experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their Digital transformation journey. Blue ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience - Commerce & Analytics Company - Blue Acorn iCi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm - Kaleidoscope Innovation
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the ...
