Third quarter 2020 | Increased power production and growth in project pipeline

(Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Investor presentation today at 10:00 am CEST " Acquisition of SNA presentation for investors and analysts will be held at Felix konferansesenter in Oslo and through a live webcast today at 10:...

bigdavefiore : $FSLY: il Q4 sarà sotto le aspettative. -30% post market - smilypapiking : RT @alexbarbera: La crisi? Non per tutti. Goldman Sachs nel terzo trimestre raddoppia gli utili - CirianiCarlo : RT @alexbarbera: La crisi? Non per tutti. Goldman Sachs nel terzo trimestre raddoppia gli utili - alexbarbera : La crisi? Non per tutti. Goldman Sachs nel terzo trimestre raddoppia gli utili - thedave2006 : $CGC news. -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Third quarter

Padova News

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) today reported results for the third quarter of 2020. Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “Our results in the third quarter clearly demonstrate our focus on e ...Consolidated rental income for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €137.7 million, down €11.4 million or 7.6% from the €149.1 million reported for the same period of 2019. On a like-for-like bas ...