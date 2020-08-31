At ' GAC Tech Day' | hydrogen fuel-cell technology takes the limelight | highlights GAC' s scientific depth and technical capabilities

Le noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di AlexaGTA Online: Los Santos settimana del Grand Prix di San AndreasI migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...Il piccolo è uscito dal coma : era caduto dalla bici sbattendo la ...Il boom del gioco online durante il lockdown: StarVegas in evidenza Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembre

Recently at the GAC Tech Day 2020, GAC Group unveiled its latest scientific and Technological achievements, including two major platform Technologies and three futuristic Technologies. Powering current innovations at GAC Group are the Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA) that incorporates traditional fuel power as well as the GAC Electric Platform (GEP) 2.0. Building on these platforms, GAC Group announced three Technological breakthroughs: the ADiGO 3.0 intelligent driving interconnected ecosystem, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle Aion LX fuel cell and 3DG graphene preparation Technology, these leading ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
