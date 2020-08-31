At 'GAC Tech Day', hydrogen fuel-cell technology takes the limelight, highlights GAC's scientific depth and technical capabilities (Di lunedì 31 agosto 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Recently at the GAC Tech Day 2020, GAC Group unveiled its latest scientific and Technological achievements, including two major platform Technologies and three futuristic Technologies. Powering current innovations at GAC Group are the Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA) that incorporates traditional fuel power as well as the GAC Electric Platform (GEP) 2.0. Building on these platforms, GAC Group announced three Technological breakthroughs: the ADiGO 3.0 intelligent driving interconnected ecosystem, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle Aion LX fuel cell and 3DG graphene preparation Technology, these leading ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

