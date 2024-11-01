IgniteTech CEO to Present Vision for Human-AI Synergy at Financial Times' Future of AI Summit - AI Enterprise software leader to reveal framework for successful organizational AI transformation AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/



IgniteTech CEO Eric Vaughan will share his Vision for Human-AI collaboration at the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit in London on November 6, 2024. As a Lead Sponsor alongside Lenovo and PWC, IgniteTech joins an elite group of technology leaders and innovators exploring AI's transformative potential. In a fireside chat with the FT's AI Editor, Vaughan will share his experience in transforming his organizations to successfully navigate the AI revolution while fostering a culture that empowers both Human talent and artificial intelligence.

IgniteTech CEO to Present Vision for Human-AI Synergy at Financial Times' Future of AI Summit

(adnkronos.com)

AI Enterprise software leader to reveal framework for successful organizational AI transformation ...

