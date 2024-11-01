(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024) IgniteTech CEO to Present Vision for Human-AI Synergy at Financial Times' Future of AI Summit - AI Enterprise software leader to reveal framework for successful organizational AI transformation AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: IgniteTech Joins Google Cloud, MongoDB, and Snowflake as a Contributing Sponsor for San Francisco’s Premier AI Conference; IgniteTech Signs on as Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Generative AI Expo 2025, the #TECHSUPERSHOW; Approfondisci 🔍
IgniteTech CEO Eric Vaughan will share his Vision for Human-AI collaboration at the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit in London on November 6, 2024. As a Lead Sponsor alongside Lenovo and PWC, IgniteTech joins an elite group of technology leaders and innovators exploring AI's transformative potential. In a fireside chat with the FT's AI Editor, Vaughan will share his experience in transforming his organizations to successfully navigate the AI revolution while fostering a culture that empowers both Human talent and artificial intelligence.
IgniteTech CEO to Present Vision for Human-AI Synergy at Financial Times' Future of AI Summit
AI Enterprise software leader to reveal framework for successful organizational AI transformation
