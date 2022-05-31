Teufel un’estate a ritmo di musicaWonder Boy Collection Recensione PlaystationMi sono scusata! Sara Pinna e l'offesa al bimbo calabreseCovid-19 : Stop green pass per entrare in ItaliaTest d'inglese online, dove farlo e perché è importanteGuerra : combattere per difesa democrazia, 9 mld per ricostruzione ...Gazprom ferma forniture gas a OlandaCapelli Secchi e Sfibrati, Cause e Rimedi NaturaliE-commerce, lo shopping comodo da casa: quali sono i veri vantaggi? Xiaomi le Smart TV con Fire TV integrataUltime Blog

Hannover, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Industrial Technology, showcased innovative ...

Midea Industrial Technology brands, Servotronix and Hiconics, at Hannover Messe 2022: Driving Global Industries towards Digitalization and Sustainability

Hannover, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Midea Industrial Technology, showcased innovative automation and green energy products from its two Industrial automation brands Servotronix and Hiconics at Booth B38/3, Hall 11. "We hope to leverage the Hannover Messe for more in-depth exchanges with partners and customers from the Global Industrial community", said Diego Fu, Vice President of Midea Group and President of Midea Industrial Technology. "I have fully committed Midea to helping vertical Industries to transform and reduce carbon dioxide emission through our ...
About Midea Industrial Technology Midea Industrial Technology creates a better life for billions of end users worldwide with its green, efficient and intelligent products and technologies together ...

