Midea Industrial Technology brands, Servotronix and Hiconics, at Hannover Messe 2022: Driving Global Industries towards Digitalization and Sustainability (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Hannover, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Midea Industrial Technology, showcased innovative automation and green energy products from its two Industrial automation brands Servotronix and Hiconics at Booth B38/3, Hall 11. "We hope to leverage the Hannover Messe for more in-depth exchanges with partners and customers from the Global Industrial community", said Diego Fu, Vice President of Midea Group and President of Midea Industrial Technology. "I have fully committed Midea to helping vertical Industries to transform and reduce carbon dioxide emission through our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hiconics Eco - energy Showcased Latest Energy Storage Products at EES Europe 2022About Midea Industrial Technology Midea Industrial Technology creates a better life for billions of end users worldwide with its green, efficient and intelligent products and technologies together ...
Midea Group Reports 2021 Annual Performance: Revenue and Profit Hit Historical HighThe World Economic Forum recognized Midea Group as a pioneer in the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the third time. In addition, four Midea factories have joined the World Economic Forum's Global ...
Midea Industrial Technology brands, Servotronix and Hiconics, at Hannover Messe 2022: Driving Global Industries towards Digitalization andMidea Industrial Technology, showcased innovative automation and green energy products from its two industrial automation brands Servotronix and Hiconics at Booth B38/3, Hall 11. "We hope to leverage ...
Change in number of shares and votes in Bolidenat 00:04 Midea Industrial Technology brands, Servotronix and Hiconics, at Hannover Messe 2022: Driving Global Industries towards Digitalization and Sustainability Midea Industrial Technology, ...
