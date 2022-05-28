Respawn e Lucasfilm Games presentano Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorPokémon Company International disponibile l'espansione Spada e Scudo ...PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile SD Gundam Battle Alliance - svelata la data di uscitaGeForce RTX Serie 30 “Pronte e in Stock” nuovamente disponibiliMY LITTLE PONY: AVVENTURA A MARETIME BAY SU CONSOLE E PC OGGIMario Strikers: Battle League Football arriva a giugno DESTINY 2 - AFFRONTA GLI INCUBI NELLA SEGRETA DUALITÀJURASSIC PARK: IL DOMINIO - ECCO I NUOVI FUNKO POPeFootball Championship Pro 2022 - annunciati gli otto Club che ...Ultime Blog

This Much I Know To Be True – Recensione del film su Nick Cave e Warren Ellis

This Much
“This Much I Know to be True”, è stato proiettato al cinema dal 24 al 26 maggio, è l’ottavo film dopo ...

This Much I Know To Be True – Recensione del film su Nick Cave e Warren Ellis (Di sabato 28 maggio 2022)This Much I Know to be True”, è stato proiettato al cinema dal 24 al 26 maggio, è l’ottavo film dopo “20.000 Days on Earth”, “One more time with feeling“, “Distant Sky: Live in Copenhagen”, “Idiot prayer”. Senza contare le colonne sonore, gli album dal vivo, le raccolte, due album di studio con i Bad Seeds e uno – “Carnage”, l’ultimo – con Warren Ellis. Ellis è quasi il protagonista di questo film, che di fatto ha portato alla dissoluzione della band storica di Cave, i Bad Seeds. Di fatto lo stesso Nick afferma che è entrato come componente che abbEllisce e che ha sterminato uno ad uno ogni componente, scherzando che il prossimo potrebbe essere lui, e lo si vede in questi 105 ...
