VIDEO | CMLL Arena Mexico Programa Especial

(Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Latorna finalmente a realizzare eventi con il pubblico, tornano quindi gli eventi tradizionali del Martedì e del Venerdì del Consejo: RELEVOS AUSTRALIANOS: Dark Panther – Panterita del Ring – Stuka Jr. Vs Dulce Gardenia – Espíritu Negro – Rey Cometa RELEVOS AUSTRALIANOS: Fugaz – Esfinge – El Audaz Vs Hijo del Villano III – Pólvora – Felino Jr. RELEVOS AUSTRALIANOS DE AMAZONAS: Vaquerita – Skady – Marcela Vs Tiffany – Metálica – Amapola RELEVO SENCILLO: DE MINIS Fantasy – Último Dragoncito Vs Pequeño Violencia – Mercurio

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO CMLL

Zona Wrestling

Mascara Dorada, aka Gran Metalik, continues to tease his return to wrestling after his WWE release with a new hype video on Twitter.