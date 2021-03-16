Xbox Wireless Headset disponibile da oggi sul mercatoCovid-19 : Vaccinazioni ai dipendenti Tim, Enel, PosteAvira presenta il nuovo Avira Security per MacXbox Series X|S: da oggi FPS Boost per cinque titoli BethesdaLOGITECH G: disponibile la K/DA Collection dedicata a League of ...Vaccini Covid-19: la fake news della reazione AdeMozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLED

Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt

Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration RUEIL-MALMAISON, ...

Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new Strategic partnership with Portuguese technology company AddVolt. The Agreement enables Carrier to broadly utilize AddVolt's proven, engine-agnostic technology to develop innovative sustainable transport refrigeration solutions for customers in Europe. Further, the system is telematics-enabled and compatible with Carrier's new Lynx™ digital platform, which allows customers to use data to make faster decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. ...
Refrigerazione sostenibile per i click and collect di generi alimentari  Freshplaza.it

Refrigerazione sostenibile per i click and collect di generi alimentari

I distributori automatici che forniscono generi alimentari ai consumatori, evitando qualsiasi contatto, vengono ora refrigerati in modo sostenibile dalle unità Carrier Transicold ...
