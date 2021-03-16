Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new Strategic partnership with Portuguese technology company AddVolt. The Agreement enables Carrier to broadly utilize AddVolt's proven, engine-agnostic technology to develop innovative sustainable transport refrigeration solutions for customers in Europe. Further, the system is telematics-enabled and compatible with Carrier's new Lynx™ digital platform, which allows customers to use data to make faster decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new Strategic partnership with Portuguese technology company AddVolt. The Agreement enables Carrier to broadly utilize AddVolt's proven, engine-agnostic technology to develop innovative sustainable transport refrigeration solutions for customers in Europe. Further, the system is telematics-enabled and compatible with Carrier's new Lynx™ digital platform, which allows customers to use data to make faster decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Carrier TransicoldRefrigerazione sostenibile per i click and collect di generi alimentari Freshplaza.it
Refrigerazione sostenibile per i click and collect di generi alimentariI distributori automatici che forniscono generi alimentari ai consumatori, evitando qualsiasi contatto, vengono ora refrigerati in modo sostenibile dalle unità Carrier Transicold ...
Carrier TransicoldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carrier Transicold