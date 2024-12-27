Zonawrestling.net - Zona Wrestling Awards 2024 – Wrestler of the Year

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

Eccoci arrivati al penultimo appuntamento con gli Award didel. E’ venerdì 27 dicembre e siamo tutti quasi pronti a festeggiare l’arrivo del nuovo anno. Mentre il Natale è ormai passato, andiamo a scoprire chi, secondo la redazione intera, è stato, a tutto tondo, il migliordell’annata. Come sempre, da parte di tutta la redazione, buona lettura a tutti.iiAWARD –OF THEiGIOVANNI 3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Bryan Danielson1p – Roman ReignsLUCA GRANDI3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Will Ospreay1p – Zack Sabre jrDANILO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Roman Reigns1p – Bryan DanielsonSIMONE SPADA3p – Swerve Strickland2p – Will Ospreay1p – Bryan DanielsonSERGIO3p – Drew McIntyre2p – Swerve Strickland1p – Cody RhodesGIUSEPPE3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Will Ospreay1p – Swerve StricklandANGELO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Drew McIntyre1p – Will OspreayCLAUDIO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Roman Reigns1p – Drew McIntyre DORIAN3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Gunther1p – Damian PriestENRICO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Swerve Strickland1p – Nic NemethVINCENZO3p – Swerve Strickland2p – Will Ospreay1p – Cody RhodesVALENTINA3p – Drew McIntyre2p – Jey Uso1p – Cody RhodesANTONIO LUCA 3p – Damian Priest 2p – Cody Rhodes1p – Gunther ALDO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Drew McIntyre1p – Moose ALESSIO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Will Ospreay1p – Swerve StricklandALVIN3p – Oba Femi2p – Trick Williams1p – Swerve Strickland GIROLAMO3p – Drew McIntyre2p – Cody Rhodes1p – Gunther KNEES2FACES3p – Bryan Danielson2p – Cody Rhodes1p – Swerve StricklandiiiOF THEiIDopo aver vinto l’Award dicome il Face dell’anno, ecco Cody Rhodes portarsi a casa anche l’Award più importante, quello deldell’anno.