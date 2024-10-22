Tracks: seconda passeggiata urbana e a seguire lo spettacolo "Il visconte dimezzato" (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Domenica 27 ottobre è in programma il secondo appuntamento con Tracks, progetto culturale multidisciplinare della compagnia di musica-teatro torinese Accademia dei Folli, vincitore del bando "Torino, che cultura!", della Città di Torino, finanziato nell’ambito del “Pn metro plus e città medie sud Torinotoday.it - Tracks: seconda passeggiata urbana e a seguire lo spettacolo "Il visconte dimezzato" Leggi tutta la notizia su Torinotoday.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Domenica 27 ottobre è in programma il secondo appuntamento con, progetto culturale multidisciplinare della compagnia di musica-teatro torinese Accademia dei Folli, vincitore del bando "Torino, che cultura!", della Città di Torino, finanziato nell’ambito del “Pn metro plus e città medie sud

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

'Rick and Morty' Renewed Through Season 12 at Adult Swim - Rick and Morty has officially been renewed up until Season 12 at Adult Swim, taking the series all the way to at least 2029. The Emmy-winning animated series has been greenlit for the next five season ... (hypebeast.com)

Best New Tracks: Bon Iver, AUDREY NUNA, Yeat and More - At last, Bon Iver has made its communally anticipated formal return. The Justin Vernon -led folk group has unveiled its first studio project since dropping i,i back in 2019, presenting a new EP ... (hypebeast.com)

Alla scoperta dei deserti più affascinanti del pianeta - Ed è la figura a cui ci siamo affidati per questa guida alla scoperta dei deserti più affascinanti del pianeta. (nationalgeographic.it)