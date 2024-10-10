WWE: Triple H celebra la vittoria del titolo Speed di Candice Le Rae (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Candice Le Rae è la prima campionessa femninile Speed della WWE. Un risultato importante per lei e per la compagnia, tanto da portare Triple H a festeggiare il momento con uno scatto pubblicato nel suo profilo X. Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as @CandiceLeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever #WWESpeed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory. pic.twitter.com/W848lsAtuE— Triple H (@TripleH) October 9, 2024 Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Triple H celebra la vittoria del titolo Speed di Candice Le Rae Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024)Le Rae è la prima campionessa femniniledella WWE. Un risultato importante per lei e per la compagnia, tanto da portareH a festeggiare il momento con uno scatto pubblicato nel suo profilo X. Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as @LeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever #WWEWomen’s Champion on a history-making victory. pic.twitter.com/W848lsAtuE—H (@H) October 9, 2024

